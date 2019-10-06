Discover America Week kicks off across Muscat

The Oman American Business Centre (AmChamOman), the US Commercial Service, and the US Embassy, have announced the launch of the fifth annual Discover America campaign in Oman.

The campaign will launch in Oman from October 11 to October 19. The campaign will feature a series of trade promotion events that celebrate strong US-Omani economic ties and showcase American businesses, technology, food, music, and film.

This year is especially significant because it marks the ten-year anniversary of the US-Oman Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which has helped Oman more than double its exports to the US and conversely, helped lower the price of and increase access to US imports in Oman. In 2018, the FTA helped generate more than $4 billion in trade between the two countries.

The week-long series of events kicks off on October 11 when the US Air Forces Central Command Band will perform American jazz and pop music at the Hormuz Grand Muscat hotel and City Centre Muscat mall.

Shifting gears to trade and investment, on October 14, the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will host a seminar focused on utilizing the FTA.

The campaign will conclude with a screening of an award-winning documentary film “America’s Musical Journey,” as narrated by Morgan Freeman, at VOX Cinema on October 16.

Related