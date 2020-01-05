Discounts fuel US pick-up truck sales in a slowing market

WASHINGTON: US automakers reported another year of stable sales of pick-up trucks, as discounts during the crucial holiday season and lower interest rates on vehicle loans attracted buyers while demand for passenger cars retreated further.

Passenger cars have fallen out of favour with buyers amid lower oil prices and automakers have focused on selling larger sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-ups that are also more profitable.

December is among the hottest months for auto sales in the United States as buyers take advantage of significant discounts provided by the car manufacturers to clear inventory.

Analysts expect overall 2019 US sales to fall by about 1 per cent from 2018, but still finish above 17-million vehicles for the fifth consecutive year.

But sales could dip below the 17-million mark this year, industry experts have warned, as the demand has peaked following the long bull-run since the 2008 financial crisis.

“Pent-up demand among consumers is drained,” said Haig Stoddard, senior industry analyst at forecasting and analytics firm Wards Intelligence, adding that he expects sales to dip further this year as economic growth also slows from 2019.

“Manufacturers will face a lot of pressure to stand out in a crowded market with nearly 60 per cent more redesigned or new entries in 2020 than there were in 2019,” Jeff Schuster, LMC Automotive global vehicle forecasts president, wrote last week. — Reuters

