Main 

Disabilities Unit Project launched at SQU

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Disabilities Unit Project at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) set up in cooperation with Oman LNG, was inaugurated at the College of Arts and Social Sciences on Wednesday under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed bin Saayid al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development in the presence of Ali bin Saud al Bimani, SQU Vice Chancellor.

The project includes a laboratory of assistive technologies equipped with the latest computer equipment and systems that make it easier for the students to access knowledge resources at the college without relying on others.

The project provides all the corridors of the college with floor guides that help blind students to move inside the college campus independently, in addition to signboards in Braille on all office and
classroom doors, as the automated doors will help those with mobility impairments to move easily in the premises. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4403 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

CBO launches RO 150m development bonds

Oman Observer Comments Off on CBO launches RO 150m development bonds

Oman mining agency eyes mineral concessions

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oman mining agency eyes mineral concessions

Jail, fine for official at consumer appliances firm in Oman

Oman Observer Comments Off on Jail, fine for official at consumer appliances firm in Oman