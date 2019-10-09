Disabilities Unit Project launched at SQU

Muscat: The Disabilities Unit Project at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) set up in cooperation with Oman LNG, was inaugurated at the College of Arts and Social Sciences on Wednesday under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed bin Saayid al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development in the presence of Ali bin Saud al Bimani, SQU Vice Chancellor.

The project includes a laboratory of assistive technologies equipped with the latest computer equipment and systems that make it easier for the students to access knowledge resources at the college without relying on others.

The project provides all the corridors of the college with floor guides that help blind students to move inside the college campus independently, in addition to signboards in Braille on all office and

classroom doors, as the automated doors will help those with mobility impairments to move easily in the premises. –ONA