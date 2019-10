Muscat: The Disabilities Unit Project at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), set up in cooperation with Oman LNG, was inaugurated at the College of Arts and Social Sciences on Wednesday under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, in the presence of Ali bin Saud al Bimani, SQU Vice-Chancellor.

The project includes a laboratory of assistive technologies equipped with the latest computer equipment and systems that make it easier for the disabled students to access knowledge resources at the college without relying on others.

The project provides floor guides that help blind students to move inside the college campus independently, in addition to signboards in Braille. — ONA

