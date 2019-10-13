Direct Kazakhstan flight from March

A bilateral agreement was signed between Oman and Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan recently to facilitate direct air connectivity.

The Omani delegation included representatives from Oman Air, SalamAir and the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) allows 14 weekly flights and 14 cargo flights between the two countries.

The MoU also allows operations through codeshares between airlines, in addition to cooperation between the aviation regulators from both sides on operational issues.

SalamAir is expected to launch weekly seven direct flights to Almaty in Kazakhstan from March this year, followed by services to the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

The work on launching direct flights between the two states is carried out in coordination with the introduction of a 30-day visa-free regime for Omanis in the Republic of Kazakhstan, which has been active since September 30, 2019.

Oman is likely to launch electronic visas to citizens of Kazakhstan in the near future.

The Kazakh delegation was represented by Talgat Lastayev, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, while Salim al Husseini, Director of the Air Transport at the Department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications, led the Omani side.

