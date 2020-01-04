Iran’s Taban airline starts direct flights to Muscat

Muscat: Taban airline from the Islamic Republic of Iran started its scheduled flights to and from Muscat International Airport, on Saturday.

Earlier, the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) granted permission for Taban, to operate two flights a week (every Saturday) between Muscat and the cities of Isfahan and Lar from January 4, 2020.

Taban Air, based in Tehran, operates international, domestic and charter routes as a scheduled carrier.

The airline operates flights to Armenia, Georgia, Iraq, Pakistan, and UAE, apart from domestic several destinations in Iran.

Isfahan is located 406 km south of Tehran and is the capital of Isfahan Province.

With a population of 1.6 million, it is the third-largest city in Iran after Tehran and Mashhad and is famous for architecture, grand boulevards, covered bridges, palaces, tiled mosques, and minarets.

Lar or Larestan is located in the Fars Province of Iran. The old city contains the Bazaar of Qaisariye that was proposed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007.