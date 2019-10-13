Direct flights between Oman, Kazakhstan in 2020

Muscat: An air bilateral agreement was signed between Oman and Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan recently to boost the air travel between the two countries.

The Omani delegation included representatives from Oman Air, Salam Air and the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) allows 14 weekly flights and 14 cargo flights between the two countries.

MoU also allows operations through codeshares between airlines, in addition to cooperation between the aviation regulators from both sides on operational issues.

The work on launching direct flights between the two states is carried out in coordination with the introduction of a 30-day visa-free regime for citizens of the Sultanate of Oman in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The visa-free regime is active since September 30, 2019. In return, Oman is likely to offer electronic visas to citizens of Kazakhstan

in the near future.

SalamAir is expected to launch weekly seven direct flights to Almaty in Kazakhstan from March this year, followed by services to the Kazakh capital Nur Sultan.

