Direct flights from Muscat to Iranian cities of Isfahan, Lar

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has granted permission for the Iranian airline, Taban, to operate two flights a week between Muscat and the cities of Isfahan and Lar from January 4, 2020.

Taban Air, based in Tehran, operates international, domestic and charter routes as a scheduled carrier.

The airline operates flights to Armenia, Georgia, Iraq, Pakistan, and UAE, apart from domestic several destinations in Iran.

Isfahan is located 406 km south of Tehran and is the capital of Isfahan Province.

With a population of 1.6 million, it is the third-largest city in Iran after Tehran and Mashhad and is famous for architecture, grand boulevards, covered bridges, palaces, tiled mosques, and minarets.

Lar or Larestan is located in the Fars Province of Iran. The old city contains the Bazaar of Qaisariye that was proposed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007.

 

