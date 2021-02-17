Crises are defined according to different countries’ viewpoints and ideologies.

A crisis may be specific to one country with regional implications like the economic crisis in Greece, which posed serious threat to the Euro Zone or the Kuwait liberation war of 1991. Crises may be outside the control of the state due to natural disasters such as volcanoes and hurricanes.

Covid-19 is a global crisis of epic proportions which has engulfed all countries of the world without warning.

The crisis is defined as a period of tension and a turning point from one situation to another, and it needs a quick decision to stop this decline or collapse. The resolution of crises demands wise leadership and exemplary leaders.

Diplomatic strategy is the key to international politics. It involves goals set by the head of a state or senior officials to get results of a specific nature. They put in place tools to achieve such strategy.

Diplomatic strategy depends mainly on national interests and how to strengthen and sustain the internal fabric of the country, and develop it in the best way possible through its tools — diplomatic missions of various degrees.

Recently, the Sultanate received 100,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India where it was produced by Serum Institute. Oman’s Minister of Health thanked the Government of India for delivering the shots free of cost to help the country’s vaccination drive. The vaccines underwent clinical trials to ensure they were safe to use on humans.

The deep historical ties between the Sultanate and India span thousands of years. Late Sultan Qaboos laid the foundations of a solid diplomatic strategy between. The two countries’ foreign policies are based on quiet diplomacy and non-interference in sovereign matters of others. The first Indian ambassador to the Sultanate arrived in 1973 and the Sultanate opened an embassy in New Delhi in 1972.

It is well known that India is a country with an ancient history and civilization dating back to thousands of years. It is an advanced industrial country in all fields. There have been flourishing old trade and cultural relations hundreds of years ago linking the two friendly peoples long before international protocols and frameworks of diplomatic systems. In terms of diplomacy and politics, the Sultanate’s government supported India’s permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

Upon sworn in as the new leader of the Sultanate one year ago, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik vowed to uphold the foreign policy of his predecessor late Sultan Qaboos.

The vaccines from India did not come out of a vacuum, but it is part of the distinguished bilateral partnership and friendship between both the countries spanning for centuries.

The Omani people and the government will record this generous gesture of India in golden letters. The gesture will remain in history as an example of love and respect between the two friendly countries and peoples. It also reflects the keenness of both countries to stand by and support each other to face challenges.

I hope that this initiative will be an example to be followed in resolving international crises. I hope this will deter unfriendly countries to stop weaving conspiracies here and there to serve causes that will harm peace and stability.

(The writer is a former diplomat)