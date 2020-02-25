Diplomatic Institute students familiarise with Council work

MUSCAT: The students of the Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Institute got an opportunity to get acquainted with the governance in Oman during their visit to the State Council on Tuesday. They were greeted by Zahir bin Abdullah al Abri, State Council member and Dr Ahmed bin Hamid al Shibli, Deputy Assistant Secretary-General of the Information and Research Centre Affairs.

Al Abri explained to them the concept of shura, its institutional application in the Sultanate, its unique nature in terms of practice and progression meeting the requirements of every stage of development and keeping pace with the development process.

He noted the care and attention shura received from the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos indicating that the progress of the shura has a promising and bright future, God willing, under the reign of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

He reviewed the development stages of the institutional implementation of the shura in the Sultanate, which began with the establishment of the State Consultative Council, followed by the Shura Council, leading to the establishment of the Council of Oman, which consists of the State Council and the Majlis Ash’shura.

Zahir al Abri discussed the role of the State Council within the framework of the dual council system, indicating that it is an institutional establishment in which both the councils exercise their powers as stipulated by the Basic Statute of the State.

He referred in this context to the articles that define the legislative and supervisory powers of the parliament, and its role in discussing development plans and the general budget of the state.

Related