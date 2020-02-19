Diligence and perseverance key for brighter future

Everyone is confident about the next stage of development in the country. All are extremely optimistic about the structuring of the government and development of mechanisms, which would ultimately strengthen the means and methods of work and accountability. All of us must understand that nothing is possible without hard work, diligence and perseverance of citizens. Only prayers and hopes did not build the Sultanate of Oman. These prayers accompanied with the changes brought in the work culture and giving priority to public interests over personal and private interests. The public interest was given utmost respect. Apart from that, all obstacles in the way of working in the government agencies were also removed.

The Sultanate cannot remain aloof from the ongoing economic and financial developments taking place in the world. It is very much part of it. There should be understanding and realisation that the current phase is of building on the major achievements made by the country in the past. This is a major requirement for a better and prosperous future.

Nations which live just in their rosy dreams without making any efforts for a better future never grow and rise. The verse in chapter Al Ra’d of Quran says: “Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves’’. This is the actual principle of Islam to bring change in the society. Therefore, we need to look afresh in our behaviour towards everything. This is important to hold ourselves responsible for anything we face, rather than pointing a finger of blame at others.

All the great nations depended on themselves in the process of their progress and development. The Japanese experience is the most modern example. When atom bomb was dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, they did not sit licking their wounds. Instead, they brushed aside the ashes of defeat from their shoulders and started building themselves from the rubble. Japan started investing on human beings, who are the corner stone of all developments. Japanese people made work as worship. They started believing that work is always supreme and it cannot be made subservient. With this approach and passage of time, Japan emerged as a major economic and industrial power on the international stage. Now it has respect of all and even of those who bombed it.

China recently celebrated 70th anniversary of its modern renaissance. It walked over with confidence to occupy the place of one of world’s major economic power. If it continued with the same pace, it would surpass America sooner than later.

Until 1948, Singapore imported wheat from Egypt and received donations from everywhere annually to feed its people. After 52 years of history, now it stands tall along with other major Asian economies.

There are many other examples of people and nations who rose from the scratch with their determination and touched the heights. People of these countries relied on themselves. This is the secret of their renaissance, which we talk.

What we look forward anxiously, in the next stage of our development, is the change in the culture of work and production. We should not hide our weaknesses under ‘grand talk’ of our certain good qualities considering them inappropriate to talk. There should be clear and candid rules and regulations to make everyone accountable for his or her duties.

We need to understand the requirements of this stage and completely realise how we would continue in the second renaissance after 50 years of major accomplishments and achievements. Just dreaming would not take you anywhere. It must be accompanied with same level of diligence and perseverance we have displayed during last several decades. This is only key to the better and brighter future.

ali.matani2@gmail.com