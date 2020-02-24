Dignitaries hail Royal speech of His Majesty

Muscat, Feb 24 – HE Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of State Council, hailed the Royal speech of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Monday. He pointed out that the Royal Speech underscored the role of young people as the wealth of the nation and an inexhaustible resource in national development, as well as ensuring that women enjoyed all rights guaranteed by law. He said that His Majesty’s speech emphasised on the progress of the education sector spanning all levels, to provide a supportive and stimulating environment for scientific research and innovation, in recognition of the importance of this in promoting the overall development witnessed by the Sultanate in all fields.

The Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, said that he keenly followed the royal speech. “As His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq confirmed that a plan to reshuffle the administrative apparatus will be taken, the shura members take these words under consideration and instant execution. Its committees and members will adhere to their tasks and roles with full determination and insistence.”

Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, said, “The royal speech included deep implications, various visions, multi-topics and robust pillars that support what have been accomplished during the nearly fifty years of blessed march led by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.”

“The people of Oman got inspired while watching the televised speech as His Majesty confirmed that various plans will be set up to meet the people’s aspirations, needs and hopes,” he added.

The HM’s speech praised the roles played by the Armed Forces as they are the protectors of the nation. “Our personnel give pledge to allegiance, dedication and devotion to their nation under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Hiatham”, he said.

Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, stressed that the royal speech represents HM’s vision for a bright future and a clear national work scheme. The speech is counted as a clear path for a renewable renaissance under His Majesty’s leadership, pointing out that the historic speech covered all development domains. His Majesty confirmed that raising productivity and doubling performance are among key goals. “The royal speech is an incentive that makes the nation’s people work hard.”

Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, said “The royal speech outlines goals and tracks of the next stage. The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources will exert all efforts to develop and improve municipal and water services. The ministry eyes investment expansion, ease in investment procedures and employs new technologies that would promote effectively the municipal and water sectors.”

Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, hailed the royal speech, stressing that it follows the strategy adopted by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. “The royal speech gave focus on the youth as they are the true wealth of nations, and by whom the nations elevate and develop”, he said.

Related