Dibba – Gateway to Musandam

Wilayat of Dibba was the symbol of an ancient civilisation in the northern part of the Sultanate, its first capital and the gateway to Musandam peninsula. It was a commercial souq frequented by merchants of India, Sindh, Iraq and Shatt al Arab.

Dibba was well-known among historians, orientalists, Arab and foreign travellers. The wilayat embraced known scholars, poets and leaders during the Islamic Caliphate, especially at the caliphate of Abu Bakr and Omar bin al Khattab.

The Wilayat of Dibba is politically divided into three parts that are Dibba Al Fujairah ruled by Emirate of Fujairah, Dibba Al Hisn ruled by Emirate of Sharjah and Dibba Al Baya ruled by Oman. Al Baya is a small border town in the southeastern corner of Oman’s Musandam peninsula exclave.

It faces the Emirati conurbation that is also called Dibba, which lies both in an exclave of the Sharjah Emirate and in the Fujairah Emirate.

The wilayat is a natural maritime harbour on the coast of Sea of Oman. Its residents are mainly engaged in fishing, weaving, making fronds, tanning, farming and livestock breeding.

The Wilayat of Dibba houses various kinds of coral reefs, fortresses, water pools, different species of birds and traditional mud-houses at the top of mountains. Archaeological landmarks stand as an emblem of authenticity of the place as it includes Al Saiba Fort, which was rebuilt during the blessed era of late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos; in addition to Subtan Fort. Bays, springs and spacious caves spread across the area.

