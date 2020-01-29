Technical snag at Suhar water pumping station: DIAM

Muscat: The main water pumping station at the Suhar Industrial Port, which connects to North al Batinah and Buraimi governorates, reported an electrical failure on Wednesday.

“Subsequently, an emergency plan has been activated by linking the desalination plants in Barka and Suhar and also with some water wells to meet the requirements during this repair period that will last 48 hours,” Diam said in a statement.

It urged people to rationalize water consumption during the repair period.