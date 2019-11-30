Diam to execute water projects in Muscat, Dakhiliyah

MUSCAT: A number of new water pipelines will be connected to the main water network in the governorates of Muscat and Al Dakhiliyah. The operations will start on Monday and last for 48 hours, the Public Authority for Water (Diam) has announced.

The new water pumps of the main pipeline improvement project in Al Dakhiliyah governorate will be connected to the main pumping station in Barka. The project is aimed to enhance the water grid of Al Dakhiliyah governorate as well as boost the capacity of the water pumping stations in the Wilayat of Seeb and boost cross-linking between water desalination plants.

Diam has taken necessary measures to ensure that the water supply won’t be affected during the process in Al Dakhiliyah governorate. Consumers have been urged to store sufficient water during the operations. Daim will receive complaints on the number 1442. Consumers can also interact via Diam’s website and social media accounts.

