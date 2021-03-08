Diam to conduct maintenance works at Quriyat plant

MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Water (Diam) will on Thursday begin a programme of maintenance and improvement of the desalination plant in Qurayat. The programme coincides with steps to maintain the main water supply line from Wilayat of Qurayat desalination plant to Muscat Governorate. The works are expected to continue for 72 hours from 6 am on Thursday (March 11) to Saturday. Diam calls upon all subscribers in wilayats that receive water supply from the desalination plant to take precautions and fill their rooftop tanks so that they would be having sufficient water supply during the maintenance period. Diam also cautioned all to avoid coming close to the maintenance sites and to rationalise their water use.