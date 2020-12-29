Diam launches campaign to brief consumers on new water tariff

The Public Authority for Water (DIAM) launched a campaign to make citizens aware of the new tariff structure that will be launched from the new year.

A significant upward revision was recently announced in the tariff structure for potable water consumption.

Replying to a query from a group of brothers and sisters living in the same property, Diam said, “The water accounts should be registered under one civil ID to benefit from the Citizen Account Tariff. If the two accounts of water are registered under two different names, the eligibility criteria shall not apply. In such a case, the members of the household can agree to have both accounts registered under one person’s name (with no legal effect on the ownership of the property itself). “

The same person shall then update his or her data through any channel available to benefit from the Citizen Account Tariff which shall apply to two accounts registered under the name of that person.

