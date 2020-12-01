Diam completes water supply improvement works in Al Dakhiliyah

Muscat: The Public Authority for Water (Diam) has completed improvements to its main water pipeline feeding in Al Dakhiliya Governorate after 12 hours of non-stop work that has not affected the water supply in the governorate.

The improvement works which involved changing some pumps and valves, connecting new lines and conducting some mechanical and electrical works, was originally scheduled to last for 48 hours, was accomplished in just 12 hours thanks to the experience the members of the maintenance team have acquired and the good preparation for the task in hand. The water pipeline improvement works was aimed to provide better water supply to all wilayats of the governorate.