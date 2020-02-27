Dialogue participants briefed on Renaissance

MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council, received in his office on Thursday the experts participating in the dialogue session (Media Dialogue Council) dedicated to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, at the 25th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair being held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Dr Al Manthri stressed that the late Sultan established the solid rules for the modern Omani renaissance and led its march for nearly 50 years with a sound vision and enlightened thinking.

He added that it is an honour to feature prominently in its cultural programme at the book fair that highlights the vision behind the blessed renaissance.

Dr Al Manthri pointed out that the Royal speech of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has set priorities for national action for the next stage in all areas. This includes strengthening governance, developing education with focus on technology, innovation and scientific research, and that the national economy is characterised by economic diversification, activating the role of the private sector, caring for the youth, empowering women, and maintaining Oman’s leading role and mission to spread peace in the world.

The Council Chairman added that the Council of Oman, like other state institutions, would put these directives at the forefront of its work in the coming period, especially with regard to the modernisation of the legislative system.

He briefed the delegation about the State Council, its role in national work, its legislative and supervisory powers, praised the active presence of women in the Council and expressed his confidence that the Council of Oman will further activate its role in keeping with the requirements of the next phase under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The delegation members expressed their pride in participating in the dialogue session on the late Sultan Qaboos, stressing that the great feats and great achievements of the late Sultan are immortalised, and wished further progress and prosperity to Oman under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

The meeting was attended by Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information.

