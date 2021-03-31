Dial 9999 only for emergencies and 1099 for Covid enquiries

The night lockdown has a series of checkpoints to maintain the ban on commercial activities and individuals’ movement to control the current spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Traffic and security patrols are there to control and maintain the excluded categories to the lockdown from 8 pm to 5 am, such as the medical staff, logistics, and travellers to and back from the airports.

Major Sulayem al Jabri, from the Directorate General of Operations, said the Royal Oman Police has two main operation centres. “The first operation centre handles all the emergency cases and the second deals with reports of Covid-19 as well as handling the telephone call on 1099,” explained Major Al Jabri.

“We would like to reassure that Royal Oman Police activated police patrolling in the cities and main roads and at the police checkpoints to ensure smooth operations. The ROP is also conducting air patrolling with police helicopters to maintain the commitment of people. We urge the community to cooperate with us by not calling the emergency numbers unless they really need it so they can get help at the right time.”

The night closure decision by the Supreme Committee began on March 28, and on that very day, the Royal Oman Police had to handle 8,000 calls.

“We received 8,000 calls in one shift within eight hours. The calls to 1099 were about Supreme Committee decisions, seeking permits to move during the lockdown or reporting on someone breaking the regulations, or requiring an ambulance due to someone being sick.

There were call duplications as many people called both numbers. We request people to use the number only if there is a real emergency,” he said.

“People can call 1099 for enquiries about Supreme Committee’s Covid-19 related decisions, as well as for reporting any of the violations of the pandemic regulations. Because people are more familiar with 9999 they call that number. There are not too many lines for 1099 as well, but the result is, simple enquiries are blocking lines for people who need real assistance due to emergencies.

There are emergencies due to health or death, and they need access to the emergency number at times even to receive the bodies of their family members,” he explained.

Numerous emergencies the Royal Oman Police have been handling during this period. That is why it is imperative to adhere to using the specific numbers entitled to emergency and Covid-19 requirements.

