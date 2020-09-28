Diabetics face higher COVID-19 risk

MUSCAT, SEPT 28 – Health experts, including those in Oman, have repeatedly pointed out that some COVID-19 victims had a history of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which affected their chances of recovery.

The National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) said that 6,430 new diabetes cases were recorded in the Sultanate in 2019. Of 6,430 new diabetes cases reported, 6,115 of them were Omanis and 315 expatriates.

According to NCSI, the majority of these cases were reported from North Al Batinah, while Musandam had the least number of new diabetes patients. According to the recent statistics of the Ministry of Health (MoH), three out of every 10,000 of the population are hospitalised due to high blood pressure and six per 10,000 due to diabetes.

The data also showed that about 25 per cent of all hospital deaths were due to heart disease and the circulatory system and that about 13 per cent were due to cancer-related diseases.

The report indicates a steady increase in the incidence of non-communicable diseases, as the rate reached 44.2 per cent among outpatients and 39.8 per cent among inpatients.

According to the MoH annual report, out of 6,340 cases of NCDs reported in 2019, 54.3 per cent were women, 31 per cent in the age group 45-49, around 25 per cent in the age group 50-54. The total number of diabetes cases is 105,317.

