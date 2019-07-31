Dhu Al Hijja 1440 Moon Sighting Committee to meet tomorrow

Muscat: The Moon Sighting Committee will meet on Thursday evening at the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs to determine the first day of Dhu Al Hijja 1440.

The committee will be chaired by Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs. Members of the committee include His Eminence Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad al Khalili, Grand Mufti of the Sultanate, Sayyid Harib bin Hamad bin Saud, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Eng Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Shaikh Dr Abdullah bin Rashid al Siyabi, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court, and Shaikh Ahmed al Khatib, Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee in Salalah.

It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of endowment and Religious Affairs calls upon citizens and residents to explore the vision of the moon, in cooperation with field teams in the wilayats or contact the sub-committees of the walis’ offices. –ONA