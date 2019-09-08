Dhofar varsity students shine in Sweden

SALALAH, Sept 8 – Some engineering students of Dhofar University got an opportunity to know the technical know how of fifth generation smartphones at the headquarters of Ericsson Technology in Sweden. Fahad al Mashani of Computer Engineering and Communications department and Salem Bawen of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, were part of the Arab students’ delegation comprising students from Saudi Arabia, Iraq and some other Middle Eastern countries to the Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company.

The DU students, who underwent training in Sweden, were selected after a competition organised by Omantel and Ericsson in Muscat.

They won first place for the project proposal on the use of drones in finding solutions during disasters.

“Our project dealt with ‘use of drones in disaster management’ and was well received among the reviewers and it was really an opportunity for us to be the part of the Arab students’ delegation at Ericsson headquarters,” said the students.

The competition idea was to assess the participants’ awareness for recent developments in the field of communications technology, research and their inclination towards projects that can contribute to development by using modern technology.

During the training course in Sweden, the students had interactive training workshops on areas like communication, project management, planning and marketing and how to achieve success in business administration while working as professional in the field of communication technology.

“It was good exposure and learning from the viewpoint of a commercial resource person in IT communication. Our practical visits at big companies like Intel and HP companies broadened our understanding and we had positive interaction and scientific discussions within the participants in the training seminars,” said Al Mashani who bagged the most prominent participant award and certificate of appreciation in recognition of his motivation to the training programme.

