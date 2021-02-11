Dhofar University gets ‘5-star institution’ tag

Dhofar University has added yet another feather in its cap by being rated as a ‘5- Star Institution’ and is the first institution in Sultanate of Oman, fifth in GCC, and ninth in the Arab Region Universities to achieve the rating of ‘5-star’ from QS Intelligence Unit of QS Quacquarelli Symonds, UK.

The QS Star is an opt-in rating system for higher education institutions, evaluating them against a range of performance indicators across several categories.

With QS stars, an institution receives between 0 to 5+ stars overall, as well as a rating of between 0 to 5 stars in at least eight categories which include several parameters.

The eight categories on which DU has been rated include — teaching, employability of its graduates, internationalisation, academic development, facilities at the university, programme strength, social responsibility, and inclusiveness.

Dhofar University as one of the private universities has been relentlessly endeavouring, as part of its vision to be recognised nationally and globally.

It was the first university to be nationally accredited by the OAAA (Oman Academic Accreditation Authority) in 2018, followed by international accreditation from ASIC (UK) in 2019.

The pursuit to be acclaimed regionally for its academic, and research reputation led to DU entering the world university ranking of the world-renowned Quacquarelli Symonds, popularly known as QS World University ranking, and it was ranked 121 in the QS World University ranking- Arab Region 2021.

Dhofar University is committed to excellence in teaching and research and shall continue to serve the nation in building and nurturing future generations as envisaged in the Oman Vision 2040.