Dhofar to get rains from new depression in Arabian Sea

Muscat: There are chances of varying rain, thunderstorms due to a new tropical depression in the Arabian Sea near the Indian coast, Oman Meteorology said.

The depression is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the Western Indian coasts on June 3.

The latest weather charts and the analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicated that the Tropical depression located over the republic of Yemen near western parts of Dhofar governorate with estimated surface wind speed around the center between 15-23 knots (27-40 Km/hr), Oman Meteorology said.

The heavy thundershowers are expected to continue over Dhofar governorate and likely to concentrate over the western parts and surrounding desert areas of the governorate, approximately 100 – 200 mm, during next 24 hours associated with fresh to strong winds, flooding over low coastal areas and increase in wadis flow with a reduction in horizontal visibility.

Sea condition will continue to be rough along with governorates of Dhofar (3-4 meters), meanwhile along Al-Wusta and South Al-Sharqiya (2 meters). Weather charts indicate a gradual intensity decline over the Dhofar governorate due to movement of the center of low pressure toward the Yemen Republic from today evening.

