Dhofar to begin HM Cup defence against Rustaq

MUSCAT, Jan 6 – Title holders Dhofar will commence their campaign in the His Majesty’s Football Cup Championship against Al Rustaq in the last 16 round.

Omantel League champions Seeb will have a tough fixture as they will take on five-time winners Al Nasr. The runner-up of the 2019-2020, Al Oruba, will clash against Al Ittihad.

First division league representatives Samayil will meet Saham while Al Suwaiq and Sohar will clash in Al Batinah North derby.

The draw of the coveted cup of last 16 stage took place on Wednesday at the Oman Football Association (OFA) premises at Seeb Stadium in presence of OFA officials and the exclusive sponsors QNB.

In the other fixtures, Al Musannah will play against Oman Club. Four-time champions Sur will take on Ibri. Al Nahda, who are yet to win the first title, will meet Majees.

The last-16 round matches will be held on January 21 and 22. The round 16 will be similar to the previous round and will be played as a single round. The OFA will announce the schedules of the matches and the stadiums soon through the official social media accounts.

Five teams from the first division league will look for impressive show in this round of the prestigious cup including Samayil, Al Oruba, Ibri, Majees and Sur. In the previous edition, Ibri managed to reach the semifinals. The Al Dhahirah representative team had exited from the competition after losing against Al Oruba.

Al Shabab had reached the quarterfinal in the last edition. Eleven teams will represent Omantel League clubs featuring Oman Club, Saham, Al Rustaq, Al Musannah, Al Suwaiq, Al Ittihad, Sohar, Al Nahda, Al Nasr, Seeb and Dhofar.

Round of 16 schedule

Al Musannah vs Oman Club, Al Oruba vs Al Ittihad, Al Rustaq vs Dhofar, Al Nahda vs Majees, Sur vs Ibri, Al Seeb vs Al Nasr, Saham vs Samayil, Sohar vs Al Suwaiq.