Dhofar sees drop in number of steppe eagle Falco Cherrug

MUSCAT: A specialised field study on birds of prey roaming the plains and countryside of Dhofar shows that the numbers of steppe eagle ‘Falco Cherrug’ dropped significantly since 2018.

The study was conducted by the Environment Conservation Office (Diwan of Royal Court) in cooperation with an international team of scientists from Austria and Germany specialised in bird species, along with the participation of Omani-British Society.

The study sought to determine the habits of this type of falcon, tracking its course of migration within the Sultanate and abroad and collecting minute details about their lifestyles while at the same time publishing journals about their findings. The aim is to enhance knowledge about their wildlife habitats and maintain an account of them in Dhofar plains. — ONA

