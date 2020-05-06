Dhofar reports 17 COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries

Salalah: The Governorate of Dhofar has reported 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far including 10 recoveries and 7 active cases currently under medical treatment.

The Directorate-General of Social Development in the governorate, represented by the Relief and Sheltering Sector, continue to impose preventive measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and oversee the quarantine facilities in Dhofar with 28 cases currently under health isolation.

Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State, Governor of Dhofar commended the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic to resume some commercial and industrial activities and to gradually restore normal life in the governorate, calling on companies and commercial stores in Dhofar to abide by preventive and safety measures.

Al Busaidy expressed his thanks and appreciation to the health workers, public and private establishments and to the citizens and residents of Dhofar Governorate for the efforts they are making to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The preliminary screening centres at the Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah is dealing with the suspected coronavirus cases by conducting tests and classifying the cases. The centre also receives cases transferred from different healthcare institutions.

The Molecular Pathology Laboratory at the Sultan Qaboos Hospital, Salalah has recently initiated testing for viral and contagious diseases including COVID-19 without the need for sending samples to the central lab in Muscat.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP), represented by the Police Command in Dhofar Governorate, carries out continued efforts to enforce the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic through running police patrols all across the governorate to prevent public gathering and ensure compliance with the restrictive measures aimed to curb the spread of the virus.

The Directorate of Consumer Protection in coordination with relevant authorities is monitoring the markets to ensure the availability of sentential commodities. Besides, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources has ramped up inspection campaigns on the markets to check for the safety of food commodities in line with the precautionary measures imposed by the relevant authorities to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Dhofar Municipality has intensified disinfection and spray campaigns at the markets, roads, public places, public facilities, government departments and health centres in Dhofar Governorate. — ONA

