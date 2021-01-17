Dhofar register sixth straight win

Muscat, Jan 17 – Eleven-time winners Dhofar registered their sixth consecutive victory as they beat hosts Al Nahda 1-0 at Al Buraimi Sports Complex on Sunday in the sixth round of Omantel League. Ouadi al Quraa scored the all-important goal in the 64th minute to assist his team reaching to 12 points.

The Rasheed Jaber’s battalion successfully defended their lead to end the match on winning note. The visitors curtailed the hosts’ attempts for an equlaiser.

Dhofar, runners-up of 2019-20 Omatel League, was impacted by the OFA decision to cut six points ahead to the league due to lack of obtaining the required licenses.

However, the unbeaten team in the league impressed during all the previous league rounds as they had commenced their opening in the league strongly and beat neighbours Al Ittihad 4-1. Then, coach Rasheed Jaber’s men managed to blank Sohar 2-0 at Al Saada Sports Complex while they had snatched a 2-0 triumph over Al Rustaq at the latter’s home. With the same result, the Salalah giants continued their successful show in the league as they defeated Muscat in a home match.

Last week, Dhofar ended the derby against Al Nasr on winning note as they clinched a 3-1 victory at Al Saada Sports Complex.

On the other hand, Al Buraimi-based team, Al Nahda, are struggling at the bottom of the league with (-1) points as the club is among the teams which were docked six points by the OFA disciplinary Committee.

Dhofar will take on Al Musannah at Al Saada Sports Complex, while Al Nahda will host Al Ittihad in the seventh round of the league on January 26.

