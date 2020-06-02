Dhofar rains:Telecom, water services being restored

SALALAH : The telecommunication and water services in areas which were worst affected during the four days of rain caused by the tropical depression, have either been restored or work is on to rectify them.

Due to incessant rain, interruptions in mobile communication reached about 6.65 per cent. The reasons behind the interruptions were found in breaking of the optical fibers, power outages, network errors, and disturbance in microwave links.

The problem in the fixed line connections were a little less at 5.21 per cent, again due to break in the optical fibers, which came in direct contact of gushing water of the wadis (natural canals).

The connections have been restored in the areas where waterlogging has either been dried or drained out, but in some affected areas the link is yet to be established in fixed lines where the location of wiring is still under water.

According to Sahalnut residents, water supply in Sahalnut has been largely restored with some exception of pressure beyond second or third floors.

“The municipality authorities acted swiftly upon our complaints and did alternative arrangements if immediate change of pipeline was not possible due to rain,” said a house owner.

As desalination plants both in Sadah and Hadbin stopped working due to power outages in the state of Sadah, water tanks there worked as an alternative source for resumption of water supply temporarily. Similarly some waterlines in Taqah, Mirbat, Sadah, and Salalah got affected either due to drowning of supply pumps or due to outage because of local issues and not in main supply.

The situation is stable for most networks have been established. The water plant in Al Hashman had stopped due to interruption in power supply. The water tank here served the purpose of water supply here also.