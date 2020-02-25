Sports 

Dhofar-Qadisiya AFC Cup match postponed over Coronavirus

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed the AFC Cup match between Omani club Dhofar and Kuwaiti Al Qadisiya scheduled for Tuesday.

The Kuwait Football Association had addressed the AFC earlier on the possibility of postponing the match, especially since the president of the Kuwait Football Association has ordered the suspension of sports activity in Kuwait for a period of two weeks, according to the directives of the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, for the public interest after the spread of Coronavirus with Kuwait recording 5 cases.

