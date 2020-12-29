Dhofar Poultry eyes 20pc growth

BUSINESS REPORTER-

MUSCAT, Dec 29 –

Dhofar Poultry Company, one of Oman’s fresh and frozen chicken brands, segment, plans to boost output from around 8,000 tonnes (as of 2019) to 10,000 tonnes in 2021 — a move that will lift annual revenues to around RO 12 million, up from RO 10 million in 2019.

According to statistics of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, the Sultanate’s production of broiler chickens in 2018 was estimated at 129,000 tonnes, of which 54 per cent were locally consumed. Oman’s home-grown chicken brands have successfully established their presence in the organised market in this sector with over 100 products across various segments including fresh products from whole and sliced chicken with different weights and types, in addition to products of additional value.

Commenting on the company’s business plans, Salim bin Taman al Maashani, CEO of Dhofar Poultry Company, said, “With evolving consumer palettes, and growing awareness on consuming fresh food, we believe it is our duty to educate the consumer and satisfy their need for superior quality, fresh chicken. Concerted efforts are being put in this direction and we believe that we have tasted success to a great extent. Our natural farms for bird raising have high restrictions of health conditions, and biosecurity standards, as we use feeds made from natural grains that are free from any animal additives, to ensure the provision of high-quality products”.

