Dhofar on path to normalcy after depression subsides

MUSCAT: The Engineering Services of the Ministry of Defence continued its multi-faceted restoration operation in dealing with the implications resulting from the tropical depression which prevailed over the Governorate of Dhofar.

The Engineering services have managed to restore a semblance of normality after the tropical depression wrought havoc to vast swathes of Dhofar Governorate.

Those efforts culminated in the rehabilitation and reopening of Mirbat-Sadah road, Wadi Shilyoun road in the Wilayat of Sadah and the roads in Souq area and the residential compounds located between the ravines in Jaoufaa area.— ONA