Dhofar Municipality affirms keenness to contain effects of tropical condition

Salalah: Dr.Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, Head of Dhofar Municipality, affirmed the municipality’s keenness to continue its efforts, in cooperation with the respective government agencies to contain the effects of the tropical condition witnessed by the governorate.

This came during a meeting of the emergency committee in Dhofar Municipality today under the chairmanship of Dr.Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, Head of Dhofar Municipality, Chairman of the Municipal Council in the governorate, to follow up the progress of working teams that were formed to deal with the impacts of the tropical condition.

In a statement to Oman News Agency (ONA), Al Ghassani said that the municipality is exerting continuous efforts in opening some of the damaged roads, following up on the affected lighting works, draining water pools, and removing rain waste from roads, residential neighborhoods, and public places.

Dr.Ahmed al Ghassani appreciated all the efforts exerted by everyone since the beginning of the tropical condition, stressing the importance of joining efforts and cooperation and exerting more work to contain the effects of the tropical condition. He pointed out that a technical team has been formed to identify the ramshackle buildings in the old neighborhoods and take the necessary measures regarding them.

He added that Dhofar Municipality has opened some crossings to facilitate the flow of wadis, in addition to opening some vital roads linking wilayats, in cooperation with the concerned authorities to ensure that roads are open before traffic.

He affirmed that Dhofar Municipality is currently following up sites of rainwater in Salalah to develop future solutions for rainwater drainage. –ONA

