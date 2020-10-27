Dhofar Municipal Council meets

The Municipal Council of the Governorate of Dhofar met in Salalah on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar and Chairman of the Council. The Council discussed many topics that would improve the municipal work to serve the public interest in the Governorate. The meeting was attended by Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, Head of Dhofar Municipality, and members of the Governorate’s Municipal Council.

