Salalah: Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen al Ghassani, Head of Dhofar Municipality, Chairman of the Governorate’s Municipal Council on Sunday took oath before Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidi, Minister of State, Governor of Dhofar.

Taking the oath before the competent minister comes in accordance with Article No/10 of the Municipal Councils Law issued by the Royal Decree No/116/2011 and the Royal Decree No/43/2012. –ONA