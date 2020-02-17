Dhofar meet Al Nahda in high-voltage clash

Ibri take on Al Oruba in HM Cup semifinal first leg

Eight-time winners Dhofar will take on Al Nahda in a high-voltage clash in the semifinal first-leg of the prestigious HM Cup 2019-20 season on Tuesday. The match will start at Al Buraimi Sports Complex at 7:40 pm.

In the first semifinal, Ibri will meet Al Oruba at the latter’s home in Ibri Youth Complex. The match will begin at 5:25 pm.

The Salalah giants are high on confidence after thrashing the same opponents 4-0 in the 19th week of Omantel League on Saturday. Even then, Mohsin Darwish’s battalion would not be complacent in the first leg against a competitive Al Nahda as they look to put one foot in the final prior to the second leg match. Al Nahda, who were earlier among the top four teams, dropped to eighth place with 25 points in the league.

fan support

However, the coveted cup competitions has its own computations and it is difficult to predict the winner. Also, the Buraimi representative will have the advantage of the fans support as the match will be held in Al Buraimi Sports Complex.

National team star Abdulaziz al Maqbali and his teammates at Dhofar will look definitely to secure a slot in the final of the top domestic competition. The Salalah side is second in Omantel League with 41 points. They are also eager to lift the HM Cup they last won in 2011-12.

The team is well set under the watchful eyes of Egyptian head coach Mohammed Adhema. It is expected to be very tough match as both teams are ranked as top-tier league clubs.

IBRI LOOK TO CONTINUE FORM

In the earlier match on Tuesday, Ibri are looking to continue the adventure and book a place in the final of the showpiece cup for the first time. Head coach of Ibri, Majeed al Nazwani, is fully aware that the team has got a great opportunity to win the HM Cup.

The chances of Ibri to win the match are quite high as Al Oruba are struggling at the bottom of the league.

The Al Dhahirah club ended its last match at first division league 1-1 with Al Shabab. Four-time winners Al Oruba will anyway work hard to end this season with an achievement as high as HM Cup.