Dhofar Governorate braces for emergency

SALALAH: Masoud bin Salim al Kathiri, Wali of Shaleem and Hallaniyat Islands confirmed the readiness of all the service-providing entities to deal with the tropical condition currently affecting Dhofar Governorate.

Emergency and rapid response plans have been fully activated by all authorities concerned in the Wilayat. Residents of the Wilayat were urged to be cautious, fishermen and sea-goers were advised not to venture into the sea and to move their fishing boats to safe areas. Motorists were cautioned against the crossing of running wadis during heavy rain, Al Kathiri said noting that communication continued with the public and private establishments to activate emergency plans to deal with the weather system.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Mohammed bin Saif al Busaidy, Wali of Taqa affirmed that the government authorities concerned are making efforts to limit the impact of the tropical condition.

Citizens and expats residing on the coastline of the Wilayat of Taqa were told to move to safer places while residents of Wadi Darbat have been evacuated with authorities issued warning to people to keep away from wadis and low-lying areas, Al Busaidy said adding that Taqa Municipality has cleaned up and reopened the affected roads.

The wali confirmed that the government authorities of the Wilayat are fully prepared to deal with the emergency resulting from tropical condition.

Engineer Abdulqadir bin Ahmed al Haddad, Wali of Mirbat said the Wali’s office has formed a work team comprising various departments to oversee the readiness of public and private establishments to deal with the tropical condition currently affecting the Governorate of Dhofar.

Emergency and response plans have been fully activated by all the relevant departments, the wali said noting that the mountain road of Hasheer has been closed as a precautionary measure to traffic due to heavy rain. — ONA