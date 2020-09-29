Dhofar Governor tours Salalah Airport

SALALAH: Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, on Tuesday went on tour to Salalah Airport to inspect the COVID-19 precautionary measures that will be taken when flights are resumed on 1 October. During the tour, he was briefed by Salim bin Awadh al Yafei, Deputy CEO of Oman Airports Company (Salalah Airport) about the measures taken to limit the spread of infection among workers and passengers, in accordance with the decisions of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. — ONA

