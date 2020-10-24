Dhofar fishermen warned of red tide in Arabian Sea

Muscat: The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Water Resources has warned fishermen and sea-goers in the Dhofar Governorate about the phenomenon of red tides in the waters of the Arabian Sea.

The Ministry called on fishermen not to fish in areas where this phenomenon exists and also not to consume fish and shellfish during this period. “At the same time, specialists are monitoring this phenomenon and evaluating the overall impact,” a statement said.

Red tide is a phenomenon caused by algal blooms during which algae become so numerous that they discolor coastal waters (hence the name red tide). The algal bloom may also deplete oxygen in the waters and/or release toxins that may cause illness in humans and other animals.

Red tides cause a number of problems, including dense algal blooms during tidal booms, which lead to clogging of fish gill openings, leading to suffocation and death.

This bloom is caused by microscopic algae that produce toxins that kill fish and make shellfish dangerous to eat. The toxins may also make the surrounding air difficult to breathe.