Dhofar Fisheries and Food Company products exported to 20 countries worldwide

MUSCAT, DEC 12

The ‘Made in Oman’ products of Dhofar Fisheries and Food Company, operating in Raysut Industrial City, are now being distributed in 20 countries around the world.

Hamid bin Ali al Nahdi, General Manager, said the company has increased the capacity of its refrigerated warehouses from 1,600 tonnes to 11,000 tonnes to store sufficient quantity of fish and sardines.

The company’s annual production volume has amounted to 23 million of tuna cans, 2.7 million of sardine cans, and 735 tonnes of fish oil, said Al Nahdi, adding that the company has established new food production lines, namely oats, crème caramel and jelly.

“As planned, the actual operation of these lines will commence in the second quarter of 2021 and the marketing process will take place through local and foreign distribution companies in the Arab and African countries,” he said.

Dhofar Fisheries presently exports its products to Yemen, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Libya, Bahrain, Tunisia, Sudan, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Turkey, Taiwan, Chile, Vietnam, Spain, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

Established in 1997, Dhofar Fisheries and Food Company commenced actual production in 2000 in canned tuna and sardines, and fish oil with the aim of enhancing food security in the Sultanate through its products and providing direct and indirect job opportunities for the citizens.

