Dhofar fight back to seal HM Cup final slot

Defending champions stun Seeb with second-half goals

MUSCAT, March 2 –

Defending champions Dhofar sealed a place in the 2020-21 His Majesty’s Cup final after beating Seeb 2-1 on Tuesday at their home leg of the semifinal at Al Saada Sports Complex.

Seeb led most part of the match with a 19th minute goal.

Harib al Saadi netted the equaliser for Dhofar and Raed Ibrahim hit the winner with seven minutes to go to complete a brilliant win for Dhofar.

Dhofar will meet the winners of Al Ittihad-Al Suwaiq match in the final at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Sunday. Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, will preside over the final.

The first leg match of the semifinal between Dhofar and Seeb ended in a goalless draw at Seeb Stadium.

GOOD START FOR SEEB

Seeb pressed hard from the start as Azhar al Aghbari missed a golden chance in the sixth minute. The pressure from Seeb side continued until Faisal al Harthi netted the opening goal in the 19th minute of the match through a header. The score remained the same without change in the first half with Seeb leading 1-0.

In the second half, Dhofar striker Khalid al Hajri’s header went above after receiving a ball from Ali al Nahar in the 53rd minute. Rasheed Jaber’s men worked very hard to return back to the match and after series of chances Harib al Saadi found the equaliser with a strong volley in the 67th minute.

On the other hand, coach Brono Miguel’s battalion were looking for a second goal to confirm the final spot.

Oman national team player Raed Ibrahim scored the much-awaited goal for Dhofar in the 83rd minute. The hosts successfully defended the lead in the remaining minutes to book the final.

Adil Al Balushi