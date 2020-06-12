Dhofar, Duqm in lockdown: New guidelines for truck drivers

Muscat: The authorities have said that the entry to Dhofar Governorate will be prohibited from 12 noon on Saturday, except for vehicles carrying essential goods.

The checkpoints will be also activated to restrict entry to the newly announced lockdown places such as Duqm, Masirah, Jabal Al Akhdar, and the Jabal Shams from 12 pm on Saturday until the specified date.

All types of ferry services (private and national transport providers) to Masirah Island will be stopped except for those transporting basic goods from 12 noon.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued guidelines to companies carrying goods to Dhofar Governorate. Transportation of goods will continue uninterrupted to ensure the availability of food and consumer items in all the Sultanate’s markets and to avoid any shortages in the markets during the coming period.

The ministry announced has announced the following guidelines to be followed by these transporting companies.

Only drivers will be allowed in the vehicles.

Do not mix with interact with others in the governorate, while the driver stays in the truck during the download process

Exit the governorate immediately after the mission is completed within 24 hours.

follow the precautionary measures set by competent authorities such as – hand hygiene, physical spacing, wearing masks, and maintaining healthy habits when sneezing and coughing.

The Ministry stated that we will take the necessary legal measures against the owner of the company in coordination with the competent authorities in case of failure to adhere to the precautionary measures.