Dhofar Customs meet Al Mazunah Free Zone officials

The Directorate General of Customs of the Royal Oman Police in Dhofar Governorate met with officials of Al Mazunah Free Zone, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn). The meeting was also attended by investors, CEOs and representatives of the companies and factories based at Al Mazunah Free Zone.

The meeting discussed the current challenges facing investors and highlighted recommendations to improve the quality of services in the free zone. The officials also emphasised on the importance to accelerate customs clearance procedures by the borders and Al Mazunah Free Zone in order to deliver effective services to the investors and business owners.

