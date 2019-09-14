Dhofar crush Sur to clinch fourth Super Cup title

Muscat, Sept 14 – Salalah giants Dhofar Club clinched their fourth Super Cup title after they crushed Sur 4-0 at the newly built Rustaq Sports Complex, late on Friday. Dhofar’s victory also meant that they have stamped their authority among the clubs of the Dhofar governorate on the Super Cup for the last few years. Al Nasr, also from Dhofar, was the winner for the Super Cup in the previous edition and they edged Al Suwaiq 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in the regulation time. Dhofar was crowned with the Super Cup spoils in the 2017/2018 season.

The Tunisian coach Yamen al Zulfani, head coach of Dhofar club, did not face much difficulty to register a victory in the match. He commenced the match with an attack to score and they succeeded to finish the first half with a 2-0 margin. The former national player Qasim Said netted the first goal in the 25th minute while the foreign player Talal al Jazza struck the second goal in the 33th minute.

In the second half, coach Mohammed Khamis al Oraimi came up with substitutions in order to score and brough the match back to the original plan. However, coach Al Zulfani continued instructing players to remain attacking in half of opponent yard. They succeeded to add two more goals as the star of the national team, Al Mundher al Alawi, who scored for the Sultanate team in the match against India, netted the third goal for the Salalah giants while his team-mate Mutaz Saleh looked to prevail on a 4-0 margin.

Later, Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, the Minister of Sports Affairs, the chief guest, gave away the medals and trophy to Sur and Dhofar players in the presence of Sheikh Salim al Wahibi, OFA chairman and other officials.

The head of technical team of Dhofar club, Yamen al Zulfani, said that it was a deserved win for the team. He added in an exclusive statement for Oman Daily observer after the podium ceremony that the player delivered an impressive and top technical performance during the first match of the domestic season.

“It is an encouragement title to play with winning strategy in the forthcoming internal and overseas competitions for the team this season. Our focus is to impress the Sultanate representatives in the external participation at Arabian championship and other events. Besides that, we will fight to clinch all the domestic competitions,” Al Zulfani concluded.

Shaikh Ali al Rawas, Chairman of Dhofar club, stated that Dhofar’s victory in the Super Cup is not the target for the team this season.

“We planned well for this season to achieve many objectives. Our top focus is on the overseas participation and represents the Sultanate clubs with top results in this kind of participation,” he added to his exclusive statement to Oman daily observer.

“I agree that Dhofar club is comprised of national team players and top foreign members. We signed with this kind of player in order to reduce the gap in case of an absence of the national team players or the military team. Thus, we can depend on the second line of the players who are in similar level of the top team members,’’ the Dhofar club chief concluded.

On the other hand, coach Mohammed Khamis al Oraimi, coach of Sur club said that this is an initial step for the season and the team learned a lot from this match.

“Super Cup match is part of the preparation for the upcoming matches. There was a big difference in the physical part between the teams. I will work with the technical staff to eliminate the weakness side of the team and enhance the strong points,” Al Oraimi concluded.

Related