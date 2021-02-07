Dhofar blank Musannah in HM Cup quarterfinal first leg

MUSCAT, Feb 7

Defending champions Dhofar moved closer to seal a berth in the semifinals of the HM Cup as they posted a thrilling 2-0 win over Musannah at the Al Saada Sports Complex late on Saturday in the first-leg match of the quarterfinal of the 2020-21 HM Cup Football Championship.

Unfancied Musannah commenced the first half with some scoring attempts by Mohsin al Khamisi but the national football goalkeeper and Dhofar defence line broke all the visitors’ experiments.

Meanwhile, the hosts worked hard from the beginning of the first half to score the opening goal but Musannah’s defence managed to monitor their net safe.

In the second half, coach Rasheed Jaber’s men began different style and raised their pressure in the attack side with an aim of scoring.

National team player Harib al Saadi put the hosts ahead as he netted the opening goal through a strong ball to the net in the 60th minute.

Musannah’s strikers made great efforts to try and score the equaliser as Hamood al Saadi missed a golden chance in the box zone in front of Fayez al Rushaidi.

The nine-time winners continued the good work and Abdullah Fawaz’s good strike increased the margin to two goals in the 84th minute.

With the triumph, Dhofar is in better advantage for the return match which is scheduled for February 15 at Al Rustaq Sports Complex.

Coach Rasheed Jaber affirmed that the match against Musannah was not an easy fixture.

“There was quite a rush from the players and lack of focus in the first half. In the following half, we had managed to have better control and achieved the target. We could score more than two goals if the attempts were converted into goals. The match is not over yet and there is an away game. Our focus now is concentrated in the upcoming match against Saham in the league,” he added.

Earlier on Friday and Saturday, Al Nahda registered a crucial 2-1 victory over Al Ittihad while Seeb put a foot in the semifinal of the prestigious Cup as they clinched a 1-0 victory over Saham. Ibri revived their chances for the semifinals as they edged Al Suwaiq 1-0 at Ibri Sports Complex.

The return leg matches will take place on February 15 and 16. The two-leg semifinals are slated for February 26 and 27 (first leg) and March 8 and 9 (second leg).

Adil Al Balushi