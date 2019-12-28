Dhofar and Al Wusta receive rains; temperatures drop below 20 degrees

MUSCAT: The governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta received varying amounts of rain on Saturday as rain clouds poured in from the Arabian Sea. Temperatures dropped below 20 degrees Celsius in some wilayats of the two governorates as a result of the rains which also caused overflowing of some wadis in the places that experienced heavy rains. Moderate to heavy rains were reported in the wilayats of Mirbat, Taqa, Al Duqm and Al Jazir while other wilayats experienced moderate rains. The Directorate-General of Meteorology at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation said that rains are expected to continue on Sunday. Cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected in the governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar with chances of scattered rains and occasional thunder showers. Fine to partly cloudy conditions are predicted in the rest of the governorates of the Sultanate.

