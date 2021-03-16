DG of Special Education win football tourney

MUSCAT: The Directorate-General of Special Education and Continuing Education team won the second friendly football championship cup 2021 organised for employees of the Ministry of Education.

The closing ceremony of the tournament was held under the auspices of Dr Ali al Shukaili, Director-General of the Directorate-General of Private Schools, with some of Director-Generals and employees at the Ministry of Education. The tournament took place at Al Saad International School in Muscat Governorate on Monday with the strict precautionary measures against the pandemic.

The tournament was organised by the School Sports Committee of the Directorate-General of Private Schools from February 15 to March 15.

The six Directorate-Generals participating in this tournament were divided into two groups. The first group included the Directorate-General of Private Schools, the Directorate-General of Curricula and the Department of Customer Services, while the second group included the Directorate-General of Special Education, the Directorate-General of Scouting and Guidance and the Ministry’s Security Office. The winning team of the Directorate-General of Special Education received the cup after winning the final with Musaab al Maawali scoring the winner.

The auspices of the ceremony honoured the top three teams and the judges and sponsors of the championship, as well as the Sultan Qaboos school and Al Saad International School for hosting the tournament, the supporting individuals and members of the organising Committee.

Mohammed al Raeisi from the Directorate-General of Scouts and Guides received the best player award, Mahmoud al Waili from the Directorate-General of Private School received the best guard award and Saud al Rawahi from the Directorate-General of Special Education and Continuous Education received the best administrator award.