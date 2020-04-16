DG of Health Services in Muscat opens two centres for Covid-19

Muscat: The Directorate General of Health Services in the Governorate of Muscat, inaugurated today two health centers in the Al Rusayl Industrial Estate and al Sharadi in the Wilayat of Al Seeb for a medical examination for expatriates living in the wilayat and who show symptoms of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Dr Fatima bint Abdullah al Fahdia said that the examination centers designated by the Directorate will receive any expatriate who shows symptoms of Coronavirus, and when he is examined, the sample taken from him will be sent to the central laboratory in Darsait.

She added that in case the result is positive, we communicate with the patient and refer him to the epidemiological investigation team to transfer him to a health center for treatment, which in turn decides for him the institutional or social isolation. ONA