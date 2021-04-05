Cricket Sports 

Devdutt third IPL player to test Covid-19 positive

Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal has become the third player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, which begins on Friday. Bangalore said Padikkal returned a positive result on March 22 before he was due to join the squad, which is in a bio-secure bubble in Chennai.
“He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then,” the team said. “Devdutt will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative.”
Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel and Kolkata Knight Riders’ Nitish Rana tested positive earlier.

